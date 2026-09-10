فَإِن
لَّمۡ
تَفۡعَلُواْ
وَلَن
تَفۡعَلُواْ
فَٱتَّقُواْ
ٱلنَّارَ
ٱلَّتِي
وَقُودُهَا
ٱلنَّاسُ
وَٱلۡحِجَارَةُۖ
أُعِدَّتۡ
لِلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
٢٤
Si no lo hacen, y por cierto que no podrán hacerlo, teman al fuego, cuyo combustible serán seres humanos y piedras[1], [un fuego] que ha sido preparado para los que niegan la verdad. 1
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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The Message of Messenger of Allah ﷺ is True
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