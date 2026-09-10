وَإِن
كُنتُمۡ
فِي
رَيۡبٖ
مِّمَّا
نَزَّلۡنَا
عَلَىٰ
عَبۡدِنَا
فَأۡتُواْ
بِسُورَةٖ
مِّن
مِّثۡلِهِۦ
وَٱدۡعُواْ
شُهَدَآءَكُم
مِّن
دُونِ
ٱللَّهِ
إِن
كُنتُمۡ
صَٰدِقِينَ
٢٣
Si dudan de lo que le he revelado a Mi siervo traigan un capítulo [del Corán] similar, y recurran para ello a quienes toman por socorredores en lugar de Dios, si es verdad lo que afirman.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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The Message of Messenger of Allah ﷺ is True
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