ٱلَّذِي
جَعَلَ
لَكُمُ
ٱلۡأَرۡضَ
فِرَٰشٗا
وَٱلسَّمَآءَ
بِنَآءٗ
وَأَنزَلَ
مِنَ
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
مَآءٗ
فَأَخۡرَجَ
بِهِۦ
مِنَ
ٱلثَّمَرَٰتِ
رِزۡقٗا
لَّكُمۡۖ
فَلَا
تَجۡعَلُواْ
لِلَّهِ
أَندَادٗا
وَأَنتُمۡ
تَعۡلَمُونَ
٢٢
Él hizo para ustedes de la Tierra un lugar habitable y del cielo un techo, e hizo descender la lluvia del cielo con la que hace brotar frutos para su sustento. En consecuencia, no dediquen actos de adoración a otros además de Dios, ahora que saben [que Él es el único Creador].
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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