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Al-Báqara 2:22 الذي جعل لكم الارض فراشا والسماء بناء وانزل من السماء ماء فاخرج به من الثمرات رزقا لكم فلا تجعلوا لله اندادا وانتم تعلمون ٢٢

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ٱلَّذِي
جَعَلَ
لَكُمُ
ٱلۡأَرۡضَ
فِرَٰشٗا
وَٱلسَّمَآءَ
بِنَآءٗ
وَأَنزَلَ
مِنَ
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
مَآءٗ
فَأَخۡرَجَ
بِهِۦ
مِنَ
ٱلثَّمَرَٰتِ
رِزۡقٗا
لَّكُمۡۖ
فَلَا
تَجۡعَلُواْ
لِلَّهِ
أَندَادٗا
وَأَنتُمۡ
تَعۡلَمُونَ
٢٢
Él hizo para ustedes de la Tierra un lugar habitable y del cielo un techo, e hizo descender la lluvia del cielo con la que hace brotar frutos para su sustento. En consecuencia, no dediquen actos de adoración a otros además de Dios, ahora que saben [que Él es el único Creador].
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Tawhid Al-Uluhiyyah

Allah next mentioned His Oneness in divinity and stated that He has favored His servants by bringing them to life after they did not exist. He also surrounded them with blessings, both hidden and apparent. He made the earth a resting place for them, just like the bed, stable with

Tawhid Al-Uluhiyyah

Allah next mentioned His Oneness in divinity and stated that He has favored His servants by bringing them to life after they did no

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