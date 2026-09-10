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Al-Báqara 2:25 وبشر الذين امنوا وعملوا الصالحات ان لهم جنات تجري من تحتها الانهار كلما رزقوا منها من ثمرة رزقا قالوا هاذا الذي رزقنا من قبل واتوا به متشابها ولهم فيها ازواج مطهرة وهم فيها خالدون ٢٥

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وَبَشِّرِ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
وَعَمِلُواْ
ٱلصَّٰلِحَٰتِ
أَنَّ
لَهُمۡ
جَنَّٰتٖ
تَجۡرِي
مِن
تَحۡتِهَا
ٱلۡأَنۡهَٰرُۖ
كُلَّمَا
رُزِقُواْ
مِنۡهَا
مِن
ثَمَرَةٖ
رِّزۡقٗا
قَالُواْ
هَٰذَا
ٱلَّذِي
رُزِقۡنَا
مِن
قَبۡلُۖ
وَأُتُواْ
بِهِۦ
مُتَشَٰبِهٗاۖ
وَلَهُمۡ
فِيهَآ
أَزۡوَٰجٞ
مُّطَهَّرَةٞۖ
وَهُمۡ
فِيهَا
خَٰلِدُونَ
٢٥
Y albricia a los creyentes que obran correctamente que tendrán como recompensa jardines por donde corren los ríos. Cuando allí reciban frutos dirán: “Esto es similar a lo que recibimos anteriormente”[1], pero solo lo será en apariencia. Allí tendrán esposas puras, donde morarán por toda la eternidad. 1
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Rewards of Righteous Believers

After mentioning the torment that Allah has prepared for His miserable enemies who disbelieve in Him and in His Messengers, He mentions the condition of His happy, loyal friends who believe in Him and in His Messengers, adhere to the faith and perform the good deeds. Th

Rewards of Righteous Believers

After mentioning the torment that Allah has prepared for His miserable enemies who disbelieve in Him and in His Messenge

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