وَبَشِّرِ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
وَعَمِلُواْ
ٱلصَّٰلِحَٰتِ
أَنَّ
لَهُمۡ
جَنَّٰتٖ
تَجۡرِي
مِن
تَحۡتِهَا
ٱلۡأَنۡهَٰرُۖ
كُلَّمَا
رُزِقُواْ
مِنۡهَا
مِن
ثَمَرَةٖ
رِّزۡقٗا
قَالُواْ
هَٰذَا
ٱلَّذِي
رُزِقۡنَا
مِن
قَبۡلُۖ
وَأُتُواْ
بِهِۦ
مُتَشَٰبِهٗاۖ
وَلَهُمۡ
فِيهَآ
أَزۡوَٰجٞ
مُّطَهَّرَةٞۖ
وَهُمۡ
فِيهَا
خَٰلِدُونَ
٢٥
Y albricia a los creyentes que obran correctamente que tendrán como recompensa jardines por donde corren los ríos. Cuando allí reciban frutos dirán: “Esto es similar a lo que recibimos anteriormente”[1], pero solo lo será en apariencia. Allí tendrán esposas puras, donde morarán por toda la eternidad. 1
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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