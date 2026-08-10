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Al-An’ám 6:76 فلما جن عليه الليل راى كوكبا قال هاذا ربي فلما افل قال لا احب الافلين ٧٦

6:76
فَلَمَّا
جَنَّ
عَلَيۡهِ
ٱلَّيۡلُ
رَءَا
كَوۡكَبٗاۖ
قَالَ
هَٰذَا
رَبِّيۖ
فَلَمَّآ
أَفَلَ
قَالَ
لَآ
أُحِبُّ
ٱلۡأٓفِلِينَ
٧٦
Al llegar la noche vio una estrella y le dijo [a su pueblo[1]]: “¡Este es mi Señor!” Pero cuando desapareció dijo: “No adoro lo que se ausenta”. 1
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Ibrahim Advises his Father

Ibrahim advised, discouraged and forbade his father from worshipping idols, just as Allah stated,

وَإِذْ قَالَ إِبْرَهِيمُ لاًّبِيهِ ءَازَرَ أَتَتَّخِذُ أَصْنَاماً ءَالِهَةً

(And (remember) when Ibrahim said to his father Azar: "Do you take idols as gods") meaning, do you wo

Ibrahim Advises his Father

Ibrahim advised, discouraged and forbade his father from worshipping idols, just as Allah stated,

وَإِذْ قَالَ إِبْرَهِيمُ ل
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