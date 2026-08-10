Al-An’ám 6:66 وكذب به قومك وهو الحق قل لست عليكم بوكيل ٦٦
وَكَذَّبَ
بِهِۦ
قَوۡمُكَ
وَهُوَ
ٱلۡحَقُّۚ
قُل
لَّسۡتُ
عَلَيۡكُم
بِوَكِيلٖ
٦٦
Pero tu pueblo lo ha negado, siendo que es la verdad. Diles: “Yo no soy responsable de lo que hacen”.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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(though it is the truth.) beyond which there is n…
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Allah said,
وَكَذَّبَ بِهِ
(But have denied it) denied the Qur'an, guidance and clear explanati…