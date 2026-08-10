Al-An’ám 6:64 قل الله ينجيكم منها ومن كل كرب ثم انتم تشركون ٦٤
قُلِ
ٱللَّهُ
يُنَجِّيكُم
مِّنۡهَا
وَمِن
كُلِّ
كَرۡبٖ
ثُمَّ
أَنتُمۡ
تُشۡرِكُونَ
٦٤
Diles: “Solo Dios los puede librar de esas situaciones y de toda otra aflicción. Pero a pesar de eso, luego [cuando se sienten a salvo] vuelven a adorar otras divinidades junto a Él”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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