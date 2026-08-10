Al-An’ám 6:63 قل من ينجيكم من ظلمات البر والبحر تدعونه تضرعا وخفية لين انجانا من هاذه لنكونن من الشاكرين ٦٣
قُلۡ
مَن
يُنَجِّيكُم
مِّن
ظُلُمَٰتِ
ٱلۡبَرِّ
وَٱلۡبَحۡرِ
تَدۡعُونَهُۥ
تَضَرُّعٗا
وَخُفۡيَةٗ
لَّئِنۡ
أَنجَىٰنَا
مِنۡ
هَٰذِهِۦ
لَنَكُونَنَّ
مِنَ
ٱلشَّٰكِرِينَ
٦٣
Pregúntales: “¿Quién podrá salvarlos de las tinieblas de la tierra y del mar [cuando viajan] y Lo invocan en público y en secreto, diciendo: ‘Si nos salvas de esta, estaremos agradecidos’?”
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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