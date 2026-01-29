Iniciar sesión
Ash-Sháms
5
91:5
والسماء وما بناها ٥
وَٱلسَّمَآءِ وَمَا بَنَىٰهَا ٥
وَٱلسَّمَآءِ
وَمَا
بَنَىٰهَا
٥
por el cosmos y la creación maravillosa que hay en él,
السعدي Al-Sa'di
{ وَالسَّمَاءِ وَمَا بَنَاهَا }
يحتمل أن \
" ما \"
موصولة، فيكون الإقسام بالسماء وبانيها، الذي هو الله تبارك وتعالى، ويحتمل أنها مصدرية، فيكون الإقسام بالسماء وبنيانها، الذي هو غاية ما يقدر من الإحكام والإتقان والإحسان.
