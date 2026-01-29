Iniciar sesión
¡Únete a nuestro desafío de Ramadán!
Más información
¡Únete a nuestro desafío de Ramadán!
Más información
Iniciar sesión
Iniciar sesión
Ash-Sháms
5
91:5
والسماء وما بناها ٥
وَٱلسَّمَآءِ وَمَا بَنَىٰهَا ٥
وَٱلسَّمَآءِ
وَمَا
بَنَىٰهَا
٥
por el cosmos y la creación maravillosa que hay en él,
Tafsires
Lecciones
Reflexiones.
Respuestas
Aa
Español
Las reflexiones son perspectivas personales (revisadas por su calidad) y no deben tomarse como autorizadas.
Amer Abbas
hace 4 años
·
Referencias
Aleya 91:1-10
Allah, exalted is He, in all his might, does not need to make an oath, but when he does we better pay full attention and heed what follows...
In this short surah, a record number of oaths are made, as Allah swears by 11 signs:
1. The sun 2. it's brightness 3. the moon 4. the day 5. the night 6. the heavens/skies 7. the One Who built it 8. the earth 9. the One Who spread it 10. the soul 11. The one who fashioned it...
Is there a bigger Oath fro...
Ver más
52
6
Rayaan Shafi
hace 22 semanas
·
Referencias
Aleya 28:71, 31:20, 91:1-6
So previously, I shared some facts on the therapeutic effects of spending time being near trees and plants. And then, in my last reflection, I discussed the effects of 'earthing' or 'grounding' ourselves and the science behind it.
But, there is another very accessible and a powerful natural medicine which I should mention alongside all the above, which is, the sun.
You might already know that sunlight is a good source of vitamin D. As one stu...
Ver más
19
2
Kaynat Sarwar
hace 5 años
·
Referencias
Aleya 91:1-10
What can i say about these infinitely beautiful ayat?
Allah, the most High, the Owner of everything that exists, the Truthful and Wise, Him! He is taking so many oaths!
Look at the One who is making these oaths, and look at the majesty of the things He is taking an oath by!
By the brilliant sun, when it is at its zenith, by the moon as it follows it, with its phases.
By the daytime, as it highlights the sun, and the night time, which completel...
Ver más
7
2
A Siddiqui
hace 6 años
·
Referencias
Sura 91 y Aleya 91:9
Washing dishes can feel like a very mundane task. A task most of us have to do every day, multiple times a day.
Reflecting on and reciting this ayat while doing this daily chore may help make the task feel more meaningful, inshaAllah:
'Qad aflaha man zakaha'
'Successful indeed is the one who purifies their soul'
Think about the need for us to work to purify our souls/nafs in order to attain success just like the dishes need to be cleansed so ...
Ver más
32
8
HJ
hace 40 semanas
·
Referencias
Sura 91
This Surah really hits home because it quietly turns the mirror toward me. In a world where it’s so easy to point fingers and blame circumstances, people, or timing for our failures, Surah Ash-Shams softly but firmly reminds me that the real struggle lies within my own soul. Allah has already given me the ability to recognize what’s right and what’s wrong. But when my ego flares up, or I’m triggered by anger or pride, this Surah almost whispers t...
Ver más
14
4
Leer más en QuranReflect
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran
Notes placeholders
close