Ash-Sháms
4
91:4
والليل اذا يغشاها ٤
وَٱلَّيْلِ إِذَا يَغْشَىٰهَا ٤
وَٱلَّيۡلِ
إِذَا
يَغۡشَىٰهَا
٤
por la noche cuando cubre con su oscuridad,
Tafsir Fathul Majid
