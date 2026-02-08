Iniciar sesión
Ash-Sháms
4
91:4
والليل اذا يغشاها ٤
وَٱلَّيْلِ إِذَا يَغْشَىٰهَا ٤
وَٱلَّيۡلِ
إِذَا
يَغۡشَىٰهَا
٤
por la noche cuando cubre con su oscuridad,
العربية
Tafsir Muyassar
Estás leyendo un tafsir para el grupo de versículos 91:1 hasta 91:10
أقسم الله بالشمس ونهارها وإشراقها ضحى، وبالقمر إذا تبعها في الطلوع والأفول، وبالنهار إذا جلَّى الظلمة وكشفها، وبالليل عندما يغطي الأرض فيكون ما عليها مظلمًا، وبالسماء وبنائها المحكم، وبالأرض وبَسْطها، وبكل نفس وإكمال الله خلقها لأداء مهمتها، فبيَّن لها طريق الشر وطريق الخير، قد فاز مَن طهَّرها ونمَّاها بالخير، وقد خسر مَن أخفى نفسه في المعاصي.
