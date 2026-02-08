Iniciar sesión
Ash-Sháms
4
91:4
والليل اذا يغشاها ٤
وَٱلَّيْلِ إِذَا يَغْشَىٰهَا ٤
وَٱلَّيۡلِ
إِذَا
يَغۡشَىٰهَا
٤
por la noche cuando cubre con su oscuridad,
Tafsires
Lecciones
Reflexiones.
Respuestas
العربية
Tafseer Al-Baghawi
"والليل إذا يغشاها"
، يعني يغشى الشمس حين تغيب فتظلم الآفاق.
