English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Ash-Sháms
3
91:3
والنهار اذا جلاها ٣
وَٱلنَّهَارِ إِذَا جَلَّىٰهَا ٣
وَٱلنَّهَارِ
إِذَا
جَلَّىٰهَا
٣
por el día cuando fulgura,
العربية
Tafseer Jalalayn
﴿وَٱلنَّهَارِ إِذَا جَلَّىٰهَا ٣﴾ بِارْتِفَاعِهِ
