Ash-Sháms
3
91:3
والنهار اذا جلاها ٣
وَٱلنَّهَارِ إِذَا جَلَّىٰهَا ٣
وَٱلنَّهَارِ
إِذَا
جَلَّىٰهَا
٣
por el día cuando fulgura,
Tafsires
Lecciones
Reflexiones.
Respuestas
العربية
Tafseer Al-Baghawi
"والنهار إذا جلاها"
، يعني إذا جلى الظلمة، كناية عن غير مذكور لكونه معروفاً.
