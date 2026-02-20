Iniciar sesión
Contribuye a nuestra misión
Donar
Contribuye a nuestra misión
Donar
Iniciar sesión
Iniciar sesión
Seleccionar idioma
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Qálam
28
68:28
قال اوسطهم الم اقل لكم لولا تسبحون ٢٨
قَالَ أَوْسَطُهُمْ أَلَمْ أَقُل لَّكُمْ لَوْلَا تُسَبِّحُونَ ٢٨
قَالَ
أَوۡسَطُهُمۡ
أَلَمۡ
أَقُل
لَّكُمۡ
لَوۡلَا
تُسَبِّحُونَ
٢٨
Entonces, el más sensato de ellos dijo: “¿No les había dicho que recordaran?”[1]
1
Tafsires
Capas
Lecciones
Reflexiones.
Respuestas
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
العربية
Tafsir Fathul Majid
Tafsir Fathul Majid no está disponible para el verso actual.
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran
Notes placeholders
close