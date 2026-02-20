Iniciar sesión
Al-Qálam
27
68:27
بل نحن محرومون ٢٧
بَلْ نَحْنُ مَحْرُومُونَ ٢٧
بَلۡ
نَحۡنُ
مَحۡرُومُونَ
٢٧
[Pero al darse cuenta de que sí era su huerto, dijeron:] “Estamos arruinados”.
Las reflexiones son perspectivas personales (revisadas por su calidad) y no deben tomarse como autorizadas.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
hace 16 semanas
·
Referencias
Aleya 68:27
حرمنا خيرها ونفعها بمنعنا المساكين وتَركِنا الاستثناء. البغوي: 4/451.
السؤال: ما سبب حرمانهم من هذا الخير؟
* يمكنك وضع إجابتك عن الأسئلة في التعليقات حتى تعمّ الفائدة
* للمزيد عن هذه الآية في مصحف تدبر وعمل:
https://altadabbur.com/#aya=68_27
#وقفة_تدبرية
0
0
Mohammad
hace 5 años
·
Referencias
Aleya 68:26-27
Subhan Allah... it's amazing how Allah SWT describes the emotions of the people of the garden when they first saw what happened to their garden. at first they said 'we must have lost our way', meaning this is not our garden, so a feeling of denial.
But in the next ayah they immediately move into acceptance, realizing they made a mistake and this is a punishment for that, garnering self accountability.
In modern psychology, when you hear about t...
Ver más
13
3
