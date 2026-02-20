Iniciar sesión
Al-Qálam
26
68:26
فلما راوها قالوا انا لضالون ٢٦
فَلَمَّا رَأَوْهَا قَالُوٓا۟ إِنَّا لَضَآلُّونَ ٢٦
فَلَمَّا
رَأَوۡهَا
قَالُوٓاْ
إِنَّا
لَضَآلُّونَ
٢٦
Pero cuando vieron [el huerto devastado] dijeron: “Seguramente nos hemos equivocado de camino”.
Rebar Kurdish Tafsir
[
فَلَمَّا رَأَوْهَا قَالُوا إِنَّا لَضَالُّونَ (٢٦)
] كاتێك كه باخهكهیان بینی بهرههم و جوانى و سهوزى نهماوهو رهش بووه وتیان: ئێمه ڕێگهمان ههڵهو ون كردووهو ئهمه باخی ئێمه نیه، نهیانزانی كه باخهكهی ئهوانهو خوای گهوره سزاى داون و بهڵایهكی ناردۆته سهری و هیچی نههێشتووه.
