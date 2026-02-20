Iniciar sesión
Contribuye a nuestra misión
Donar
Contribuye a nuestra misión
Donar
Iniciar sesión
Iniciar sesión
Seleccionar idioma
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Qálam
26
68:26
فلما راوها قالوا انا لضالون ٢٦
فَلَمَّا رَأَوْهَا قَالُوٓا۟ إِنَّا لَضَآلُّونَ ٢٦
فَلَمَّا
رَأَوۡهَا
قَالُوٓاْ
إِنَّا
لَضَآلُّونَ
٢٦
Pero cuando vieron [el huerto devastado] dijeron: “Seguramente nos hemos equivocado de camino”.
Tafsires
Capas
Lecciones
Reflexiones.
Respuestas
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
العربية
السعدي Al-Sa'di
{ فَلَمَّا رَأَوْهَا }
على الوصف الذي ذكر الله كالصريم
{ قَالُوا }
من الحيرة والانزعاج.
{ إِنَّا لَضَالُّونَ }
[أي: تائهون]
عنها، لعلها غيرها
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran
Notes placeholders
close