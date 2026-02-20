Iniciar sesión
Contribuye a nuestra misión
Donar
Contribuye a nuestra misión
Donar
Iniciar sesión
Iniciar sesión
Seleccionar idioma
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Qálam
26
68:26
فلما راوها قالوا انا لضالون ٢٦
فَلَمَّا رَأَوْهَا قَالُوٓا۟ إِنَّا لَضَآلُّونَ ٢٦
فَلَمَّا
رَأَوۡهَا
قَالُوٓاْ
إِنَّا
لَضَآلُّونَ
٢٦
Pero cuando vieron [el huerto devastado] dijeron: “Seguramente nos hemos equivocado de camino”.
Tafsires
Capas
Lecciones
Reflexiones.
Respuestas
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Español
Las reflexiones son perspectivas personales (revisadas por su calidad) y no deben tomarse como autorizadas.
Mohammad
hace 5 años
·
Referencias
Aleya 68:26-27
Subhan Allah... it's amazing how Allah SWT describes the emotions of the people of the garden when they first saw what happened to their garden. at first they said 'we must have lost our way', meaning this is not our garden, so a feeling of denial.
But in the next ayah they immediately move into acceptance, realizing they made a mistake and this is a punishment for that, garnering self accountability.
In modern psychology, when you hear about t...
Ver más
13
3
Leer más en QuranReflect
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran
Notes placeholders
close