English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Qálam
25
68:25
وغدوا على حرد قادرين ٢٥
وَغَدَوْا۟ عَلَىٰ حَرْدٍۢ قَـٰدِرِينَ ٢٥
وَغَدَوۡاْ
عَلَىٰ
حَرۡدٖ
قَٰدِرِينَ
٢٥
Madrugaron convencidos de que podrían privar a los pobres de su derecho.
العربية
Rebar Kurdish Tafsir
[
وَغَدَوْا عَلَى حَرْدٍ قَادِرِينَ (٢٥)
] ڕۆیشتن به تهنها خۆیان جیا كردهوه له قهومهكهیان وه وا ڕۆیشتن كه بههێزو بهتوانان و توانایان ههیه لهسهر ڕنینهوهی باخهكهیان.
close