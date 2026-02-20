Iniciar sesión
Al-Qálam
25
68:25
وغدوا على حرد قادرين ٢٥
وَغَدَوْا۟ عَلَىٰ حَرْدٍۢ قَـٰدِرِينَ ٢٥
وَغَدَوۡاْ
عَلَىٰ
حَرۡدٖ
قَٰدِرِينَ
٢٥
Madrugaron convencidos de que podrían privar a los pobres de su derecho.
Tafsires
Capas
Lecciones
Reflexiones.
Respuestas
Qiraat
Hadith
Español
Las reflexiones son perspectivas personales (revisadas por su calidad) y no deben tomarse como autorizadas.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
hace 16 semanas
·
Referencias
Aleya 68:25
عزموا على منع المساكين، وطلبوا حرمانهم ونكدهم وهم قادرون على نفعهم؛ فغدوا بحال لا يقدرون فيها إلا على المنع والحرمان. الألوسي: 15/36.
السؤال: ما الذي عجل بحرمان أهل الجنة المذكورة في الآية من جنتهم؟
* يمكنك وضع إجابتك عن الأسئلة في التعليقات حتى تعمّ الفائدة
* للمزيد عن هذه الآية في مصحف تدبر وعمل:
https://altadabbur.com/#aya=68_25
#وقفة_تدبرية
0
0
