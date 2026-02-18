Iniciar sesión
Al-Máida
67
5:67
۞ يا ايها الرسول بلغ ما انزل اليك من ربك وان لم تفعل فما بلغت رسالته والله يعصمك من الناس ان الله لا يهدي القوم الكافرين ٦٧
۞ يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلرَّسُولُ بَلِّغْ مَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَيْكَ مِن رَّبِّكَ ۖ وَإِن لَّمْ تَفْعَلْ فَمَا بَلَّغْتَ رِسَالَتَهُۥ ۚ وَٱللَّهُ يَعْصِمُكَ مِنَ ٱلنَّاسِ ۗ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ لَا يَهْدِى ٱلْقَوْمَ ٱلْكَـٰفِرِينَ ٦٧
۞ يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلرَّسُولُ
بَلِّغۡ
مَآ
أُنزِلَ
إِلَيۡكَ
مِن
رَّبِّكَۖ
وَإِن
لَّمۡ
تَفۡعَلۡ
فَمَا
بَلَّغۡتَ
رِسَالَتَهُۥۚ
وَٱللَّهُ
يَعۡصِمُكَ
مِنَ
ٱلنَّاسِۗ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
لَا
يَهۡدِي
ٱلۡقَوۡمَ
ٱلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
٦٧
¡Oh, Mensajero! Comunica [completamente] lo que te ha sido revelado por tu Señor. Si no lo haces, no habrás hecho llegar Su Mensaje. Dios te protegerá de la gente [que intenta impedir que cumplas con tu misión]. Dios no guía a un pueblo que niega la verdad.
Tafseer Jalalayn
﴿یَـٰۤأَیُّهَا ٱلرَّسُولُ بَلِّغۡ﴾ جَمِيع ﴿مَاۤ أُنزِلَ إِلَیۡكَ مِن رَّبِّكَۖ﴾ وَلَا تَكْتُم شَيْئًا مِنْهُ خَوْفًا أَنْ تُنَال بِمَكْرُوهٍ ﴿وَإِن لَّمۡ تَفۡعَلۡ﴾ أَيْ لَمْ تُبَلِّغ جَمِيع مَا أُنْزِلَ إلَيْك ﴿فَمَا بَلَّغۡتَ رِسَالَتَهُۥۚ﴾ بِالْإِفْرَادِ وَالْجَمْع لِأَنَّ كِتْمَان بَعْضهَا كَكِتْمَانِ كُلّهَا ﴿وَٱللَّهُ یَعۡصِمُكَ مِنَ ٱلنَّاسِۗ﴾ أَنْ يَقْتُلُوك وَكَانَ صَلَّى اللَّه عَلَيْهِ وَسَلَّمَ يُحْرَس حَتَّى نَزَلَتْ فَقَالَ انْصَرِفُوا فَقَدْ عَصَمَنِي اللَّه رَوَاهُ الحاكم ﴿إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ لَا یَهۡدِی ٱلۡقَوۡمَ ٱلۡكَـٰفِرِینَ ٦٧﴾
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran
