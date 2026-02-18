Iniciar sesión
Al-Máida
65
5:65
ولو ان اهل الكتاب امنوا واتقوا لكفرنا عنهم سيياتهم ولادخلناهم جنات النعيم ٦٥
وَلَوْ أَنَّ أَهْلَ ٱلْكِتَـٰبِ ءَامَنُوا۟ وَٱتَّقَوْا۟ لَكَفَّرْنَا عَنْهُمْ سَيِّـَٔاتِهِمْ وَلَأَدْخَلْنَـٰهُمْ جَنَّـٰتِ ٱلنَّعِيمِ ٦٥
وَلَوۡ
أَنَّ
أَهۡلَ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبِ
ءَامَنُواْ
وَٱتَّقَوۡاْ
لَكَفَّرۡنَا
عَنۡهُمۡ
سَيِّـَٔاتِهِمۡ
وَلَأَدۡخَلۡنَٰهُمۡ
جَنَّٰتِ
ٱلنَّعِيمِ
٦٥
Pero si la Gente del Libro creyera y tuviera temor de Dios, Yo borraría sus pecados y los introduciría en los Jardines de las Delicias.
Dr. Abdullah Muhammad Abu Bakr and Sheikh Nasir Khamis
Lau kama Mayahudi na Wanaswara wangalimuamini Mwenyezi Mungu na Mtume Wake, wakazifuata amri Zake na kuyaepuka makatazo Yake, tungaliwafutia madhambi yao na tungaliwatia kwenye mabustani ya Pepo ya starehe katika Nyumba ya Akhera.
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran
