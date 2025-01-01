Estás leyendo un tafsir para el grupo de versículos 5:119 hasta 5:120

The Linkage of Verses

The first two sections (Ruku`) appearing earlier describe some of the happenings on the day of Qiyamah such as the reckoning, the questions and their answers. Mentioned now is the outcome of the probe and reckoning of that fateful day.

Commentary

Notes

1. Verse 119 opens with the words: قَالَ اللَّـهُ هَـٰذَا يَوْمُ يَنفَعُ الصَّادِقِينَ صِدْقُهُمْ (Allah said, "This is a day the truth of the truthful shall bring benefit to them). Generally, what is according to what has happened is called truth while that which is not according to what has happened is referred to as false or a lie. But, according to the -Qur'an and Sunnah, sidq (truth) and kidhb کِذب (lie) are general, that is, they refer to both words and deeds. As such, given here is a Hadith in which counter-factual deed has been called kidhb مَن تَحَلَّی بِمَا لَم یُعطَ کَانَ کَلَابِسِ ثَوبَی زُورِ [ that is, whoever adorns himself (or herself) with what has not been given to him (or her) (that is, claims a quality or deed not in him or her) then, it is as if he has put on two garbs of a lie – [ Mishkat ].

There is another Hadith in which one who makes Salah with care and concern, whether in public or in private, has been called a true servant of Allah:

اِن ال (علیہ السلام) عبدَ اِذا صَلَّی فِی السِّرِّ فَاَحسَنَ قَالَ اللہ تَعَالٰی ھٰزَا عَبدی

A person who performs Salah openly, then, does it well; and when performs it in private, then, does it well, then, Allah Ta'ala says: ` This is My servant - in truth. - Mishkat.

2. About the statement: رضِيَ اللَّـهُ عَنْهُمْ وَرَ‌ضُوا عَنْهُ (Allah is pleased with them, and they are pleased with Him - 119), it appears in Hadith that, after having blessed true believers with Jannah (Paradise), Allah Ta` ala will say: The real blessing is that I am pleased with you and now I shall never be displeased with you.

3. The words appearing after that are: ذَٰلِكَ الْفَوْزُ الْعَظِيمُ (That is the great achievement). Indeed, so it is. When Allah Jalla Sha'nuhu, the Master, the Creator is pleased with you, what else could it be?

فَلِلَّہِ الحَمدُ اَوَّلَہ وَ اٰخِرَہ

All praises are for Allah from the beginning to the end.