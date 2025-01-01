Estás leyendo un tafsir para el grupo de versículos 5:119 hasta 5:120

Only Truth will be of Benefit on the Day of Resurrection

Allah answers His servant and Messenger `Isa, son of Maryam, after he disowns the disbelieving Christians who lied about Allah and His Messenger, and when `Isa refers their end to the will of his Lord,

هَـذَا يَوْمُ يَنفَعُ الصَّـدِقِينَ صِدْقُهُمْ

(This is a Day on which the truthful will profit from their truth.) Ad-Dahhak said that Ibn `Abbas commented, "This is the Day when Tawhid will benefit those who believed in it."

لَهُمْ جَنَّـتٌ تَجْرِى مِن تَحْتِهَا الاٌّنْهَـرُ خَـلِدِينَ فِيهَآ أَبَداً

(Theirs are Gardens under which rivers flow (in Paradise) -- they shall abide therein forever.) and they will never be removed from it,

رِّضِىَ اللَّهُ عَنْهُمْ وَرَضُواْ عَنْهُ

(Allah is pleased with them and they with Him.)

وَرِضْوَنٌ مِّنَ اللَّهِ أَكْبَرُ

(But the greatest bliss is the good pleasure of Allah.) 9:72 We will mention the Hadiths about this Ayah 9:72 later on. Allah's statement,

ذلِكَ الْفَوْزُ الْعَظِيمُ

(That is the great success.) means, this is the great success, other than which there is no greater success. Allah said in another Ayat,

لِمِثْلِ هَـذَا فَلْيَعْمَلِ الْعَـمِلُونَ

(For the like of this let the workers work.) 37:61, and,

وَفِى ذَلِكَ فَلْيَتَنَافَسِ الْمُتَنَـفِسُونَ

(And for this let (all) those strive who want to strive.) 83:26 Allah's statement,

للَّهِ مُلْكُ السَّمَـوَتِ وَالاٌّرْضِ وَمَا فِيهِنَّ وَهُوَ عَلَى كُلِّ شَىْءٍ قَدِيرٌ

(To Allah belongs the dominion of the heavens and the earth and all that is therein, and He is able to do all things.) means, He created everything, owns everything, controls the affairs of everything and is able to do all things. Therefore, everything and everyone are in His domain and under His power and will. There is none like Him, nor is there rival, ancestor, son, or wife for Him, nor a lord or god besides Him. Ibn Wahb said that he heard Huyay bin `Abdullah saying that Abu `Abdur-Rahman Al-Habli said that `Abdullah bin `Amr said, "The last revealed Surah was Surat Al-Ma'idah."