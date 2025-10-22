Estás leyendo un tafsir para el grupo de versículos 47:20 hasta 47:21

Commentary

سُورَ‌ةٌ مُّحْكَمَةٌ (an operative surah): The word مُّحْكَمَةٌ muhkamah lexically means "firm". In this lexical sense, every surah is muhkam, but here it is used in its technical sense. In the technical parlance of the sacred law, the term muhkam is used as an antonym of mansukh, ("abrogated" ). Here the word Surah has been qualified by the adjective muhkamah so that the eagerness of the believers for a new Surah is understandable only when it embodies an operative divine commandment that is not abrogated. Qatadah, says that all Surahs which contain the injunctions of Jihad and Qital are operative and not abrogated. As the main objective of this Surah is to enjoin fighting and to persuade people to carry out the injunction, the adjectival phrase is: Surah muhkamah - indicating the injunction of Jihad. (Qurtubi)

أَوْلَىٰ لَهُمْ (So, destruction is very close to them - 47:20] The Arabic word used in the text, according to Asma'i, means that the causes of destruction have approached or drawn near to them (Qurtubi).