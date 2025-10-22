Estás leyendo un tafsir para el grupo de versículos 47:18 hasta 47:19

One who refuses to be on the alert on receipt of advance information about an earthquake, is in fact courting disaster, because every ensuing moment is bringing the earthquake closer to him. Similarly, man does not take warning from the portents of Doomsday. But when Doomsday breaks upon him, he will resort to pious avowals. But such avowals at that stage will be of no use, because only that testament to the truth has value which is made before the curtain rises. After the rising of the curtain, it has no value. Begging God’s pardon is, in fact, an expression of the feeling of one’s humbleness. Firm belief in the horror of Doomsday, in God’s power and the realisation of His being aware of everything, creates a psychological upheaval in man. This is evinced at every moment in the shape of sublime utterances. These take the shape of remembrance of God, prayer and the seeking of God’s pardon.