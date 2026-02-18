Commentary
Another name of Surah Muhammad is Surah Al-Qital [ Surah of war ] because this Surah lays down the rules of Jihad and Qital [ i.e. armed struggle in the cause of Allah ]. This Surah was revealed immediately after migration to Madinah. Ibn ` Abbas ؓ is reported to have said regarding Verse 13 كَأَيِّن مِّن قَرْيَةٍ “ And how many a city ... have We destroyed!,..." that it was revealed in Makkah, because it was revealed at a time when the Holy Prophet ﷺ left Makkah with the intention of migration, and looked at the sacred city of Makkah and the Holy Ka'bah and said: "You are the dearest of all cities to me in the world. Had it not been for Makkans driving me out from this place, I would never have given up this Holy City." According to the technical parlance of the Qur'anic commentators, verses revealed in the course of migration from Makkah to Madinah are regarded as Makki. In sum, the Surah was revealed immediately after migration to Madinah, reaching shere, ordinances relating to jihad and war with infidels were revealed.
In the phrase صَدُّوا عَن سَبِيلِ اللَّـهِ "prevented (others) from Allah's way" (47:1), "Allah's way" refers to Islam. The phrase أَضَلَّ أَعْمَالَهُمْ "He (Allah) has rendered their deeds vain" (47:1) includes actions which are good in themselves, as for instance, helping and assisting the destitute, supporting and protecting the neighbours, generosity, charity and other good deeds. These deeds are, though, good and righteous in themselves, in the Hereafter they will yield benefit only if blessed with faith, because faith is a necessary condition for the credibility of good actions. Thus these righteous deeds will be of no use to the infidels in the Hereafter. The disbelievers take their comfort in this worldly life as a reward of their good deeds. In the Hereafter they will be punished with Hell-fire.