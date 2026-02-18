Iniciar sesión
Al-Ahqáf
35
46:35
فاصبر كما صبر اولو العزم من الرسل ولا تستعجل لهم كانهم يوم يرون ما يوعدون لم يلبثوا الا ساعة من نهار بلاغ فهل يهلك الا القوم الفاسقون ٣٥
فَٱصْبِرْ كَمَا صَبَرَ أُو۟لُوا۟ ٱلْعَزْمِ مِنَ ٱلرُّسُلِ وَلَا تَسْتَعْجِل لَّهُمْ ۚ كَأَنَّهُمْ يَوْمَ يَرَوْنَ مَا يُوعَدُونَ لَمْ يَلْبَثُوٓا۟ إِلَّا سَاعَةًۭ مِّن نَّهَارٍۭ ۚ بَلَـٰغٌۭ ۚ فَهَلْ يُهْلَكُ إِلَّا ٱلْقَوْمُ ٱلْفَـٰسِقُونَ ٣٥
فَٱصۡبِرۡ
كَمَا
صَبَرَ
أُوْلُواْ
ٱلۡعَزۡمِ
مِنَ
ٱلرُّسُلِ
وَلَا
تَسۡتَعۡجِل
لَّهُمۡۚ
كَأَنَّهُمۡ
يَوۡمَ
يَرَوۡنَ
مَا
يُوعَدُونَ
لَمۡ
يَلۡبَثُوٓاْ
إِلَّا
سَاعَةٗ
مِّن
نَّهَارِۭۚ
بَلَٰغٞۚ
فَهَلۡ
يُهۡلَكُ
إِلَّا
ٱلۡقَوۡمُ
ٱلۡفَٰسِقُونَ
٣٥
Ten paciencia [¡Oh, Mujámmad!] como la tuvieron los Mensajeros con más determinación, y no te impacientes con ellos. El día que [los que se negaron a creer] vean aquello con lo que se les había amenazado, pensarán que estuvieron en la tumba solo un instante del día. Esta es una notificación. ¿A quién le alcanza el castigo sino a la gente perversa?
Rayaan Shafi
hace 2 años
·
Referencias
Aleya 11:34, 46:35
Some of us may be experiencing a state of helplessness or even feeling hopeless and demoralized by the level of cruelty that is surrounding the Palestinians, even in this blessed month of Ramadan.
But, we should pause and reflect more deeply: when we feel that change is not happening, and our duas and advice are not making any difference to the world leaders, this should actually bring strength and firmness into our hearts even more. Why? Becau...
Ver más
11
7
Salihu Abba
el año pasado
·
Referencias
Aleya 20:115, 2:115, 55:27, 46:35
Indeed, the best among humanity and jinn are those of unwavering determination (Ulul Azm), whose resolve is firmly anchored in their journey toward Allah. Determination, in its essence, is about maintaining focus on the ultimate goal: attaining nearness to Allah. Life, in all its complexities, continuously presents opportunities for progress and self-improvement. Yet, while some seize these opportunities to draw closer to their Creator, others ar...
Ver más
8
4
Abdel-Minem Mustafa
hace 2 años
·
Referencias
Aleya 11:120, 46:35, 52:48, 41:13, 54:45
There are many secrets and wisdoms behind the Quran coming down in parts [taken from Manahil al-Irfan]:
Giving Strength to the Heart of the Prophet (Allah bless him and grant him peace)
Joy fills the heart of the Prophet (Allah bless him and give him peace) due to the often renewal of the revelation and the visiting of the angels from Allah. His heart finds ease in the divine providence that comes with each instance of the revelation’s descent.
...
Ver más
6
0
القرآن تدبر وعمل
hace 16 semanas
·
Referencias
Aleya 46:35
العزم المحمود في الدين: العزم على ما فيه تزكية النفس وصلاح الأمة، وقوامه الصبر على المكروه، وباعثه التقوى، وقوته شدة المراقبة بأن لا يتهاون المؤمن عن محاسبته نفسه؛ قال تعالى: ﴿وَإِن تَصۡبِرُواْ وَتَتَّقُواْ فَإِنَّ ذَٰلِكَ مِنۡ عَزۡمِ ٱلۡأُمُورِ﴾ [آل عمران:186]. ابن عاشور:26/67.
السؤال: ما مقومات العزم المحمود؟
(أولو العزم من الرسل) هم: نوح وإبراهيم وموسى وعيسى ومحمد -عليهم الصلاة والسلام-؛ وعلى هذا القول فالرسل الذين أُمِر رسول الله أن يصبر كما...
Ver más
0
0
