Iniciar sesión
Contribuye a nuestra misión
Donar
Contribuye a nuestra misión
Donar
Iniciar sesión
Iniciar sesión
Seleccionar idioma
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Yá-Sín
80
36:80
الذي جعل لكم من الشجر الاخضر نارا فاذا انتم منه توقدون ٨٠
ٱلَّذِى جَعَلَ لَكُم مِّنَ ٱلشَّجَرِ ٱلْأَخْضَرِ نَارًۭا فَإِذَآ أَنتُم مِّنْهُ تُوقِدُونَ ٨٠
ٱلَّذِي
جَعَلَ
لَكُم
مِّنَ
ٱلشَّجَرِ
ٱلۡأَخۡضَرِ
نَارٗا
فَإِذَآ
أَنتُم
مِّنۡهُ
تُوقِدُونَ
٨٠
Él es Quien hace que puedan encender fuego del árbol verde[1]”.
1
Tafsires
Capas
Lecciones
Reflexiones.
Respuestas
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Español
Las reflexiones son perspectivas personales (revisadas por su calidad) y no deben tomarse como autorizadas.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
hace 16 semanas
·
Referencias
Aleya 36:80
ثم ذكر دليلًا ثالثًا على البعث: (الذي جعل لكم من الشجر الأخضر نارًا فإذا أنتم منه توقدون) فإذا أخرج النار اليابسة من الشجر الأخضر الذي هو في غاية الرطوبة، مع تضادهما وشدة تخالفهما، فإخراجه الموتى من قبورهم مثل ذلك. السعدي:700.
السؤال: ما وجه الاستدلال بهذه الآية على البعث؟
* يمكنك وضع إجابتك عن الأسئلة في التعليقات حتى تعمّ الفائدة
* للمزيد عن هذه الآية في مصحف تدبر وعمل:
https://altadabbur.com/#aya=36_80
#وقفة_تدبرية
0
0
Hammad Fahim
hace 9 semanas
·
Referencias
Aleya 36:50-83
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 20th December 2025. These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect....
Ver más
11
3
Salah
hace 5 años
·
Referencias
Aleya 36:77-82, 6:59, 2:1-3, 36:11, 6:7-9
'if what you are saying is true and the Prophet ﷺ has indeed said that he travelled from Makkah to Jerusalem and then into the heavens, all in one night, then I believe it. How is that such a big deal to believe in when I already believe his claims that he recieves revelation from the Lord of the Heavens and the Earth.'
Iman bil ghayb (Belief in the Unseen) is an essential part of being a Muslim. You open up the Qur'an and it is the one of the f...
Ver más
7
1
Sajid
hace 5 años
·
Referencias
Sura 17, 19, 36
Bilal May Allah be pleased with him stopped giving the athan after the prophet peace be upon him passed away as it would remind him of the blessed prophet.
I never truly understood this concept untill I had to recite these surahs after my mother الله يرحمها passed away. Tbh I’ve been avoiding these surahs because of the emotional weight they have on me now.
I still love these Surah , but there is this memory attached to them now that I recite...
Ver más
61
7
A Siddiqui
hace 7 años
·
Referencias
Sura 36
A year or two before I had even decided to start researching Islam, I recall I had a Music History class in college. The book came with a CD that had various examples of music styles. For the recitation section, they had recorded Surah Ya Seen. I remember listening to it and thinking about how beautiful it sounded. At that time, I really didn't know what I was listening to, and if you would have told me I'd be a Muslim one day, I would have laugh...
Ver más
39
10
Sohada A.
hace 5 años
·
Referencias
Sura 36 y Aleya 36:35
SubhanAllah connecting with Surah Yaseen this morning and being reminded that everything we have is only from Allah, none of us are entitled. If you’re choosing to celebrate Thanksgiving then at least remember with your heart and prove to Allah with your actions (prayer, charity, reading some Quran, maintaining good relations with family..) your gratitude. You know, things we should be also doing every other day of the year and throughout our li...
Ver más
15
3
Sirotum Daud
hace 5 semanas
·
Referencias
Sura 36 y Aleya 25:9, 36:45-49
The heart. There's something worth noting about it. The thing about about the heart is, even though it's hidden from the sights of people, the heart beats. In other words, it makes a sound.
{ But when it is said to them, "Beware of what is before you and what is behind you—perhaps you will receive mercy." } (Qur'an, 36:45)
Consider the three signs presented to us immediately before this verse: the land, the sky, the sea. Then again, if you've b...
Ver más
8
0
Hammad Fahim
hace 19 semanas
·
Referencias
Sura 36
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (BST)/ 11th October 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/5le...
Ver más
8
3
Leer más en QuranReflect
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran
Notes placeholders
close