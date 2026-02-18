Iniciar sesión
Ash-Shuará
94
26:94
فكبكبوا فيها هم والغاوون ٩٤
فَكُبْكِبُوا۟ فِيهَا هُمْ وَٱلْغَاوُۥنَ ٩٤
فَكُبۡكِبُواْ
فِيهَا
هُمۡ
وَٱلۡغَاوُۥنَ
٩٤
Serán arrojados [en el Infierno] tanto los ídolos como aquellos descarriados que los adoraron,
Tafsir Muyassar
فجُمِعوا وألقُوا في جهنم، هم والذين أضلوهم وأعوان إبليس الذين زيَّنوا لهم الشر، لم يُفْلِت منهم أحد.
