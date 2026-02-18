Iniciar sesión
Ash-Shuará
94
26:94
فكبكبوا فيها هم والغاوون ٩٤
فَكُبْكِبُوا۟ فِيهَا هُمْ وَٱلْغَاوُۥنَ ٩٤
فَكُبۡكِبُواْ
فِيهَا
هُمۡ
وَٱلۡغَاوُۥنَ
٩٤
Serán arrojados [en el Infierno] tanto los ídolos como aquellos descarriados que los adoraron,
Las reflexiones son perspectivas personales (revisadas por su calidad) y no deben tomarse como autorizadas.
Maha Ezzeddine
hace 7 años
·
Referencias
Sura 26 y Aleya 32:6
Publicado en
Muslim American Society
There are certain pairs of Allah's names that really stand out in certain surahs.
Every name of Allah has multilayered meanings, but when it is combined with another name, as is often in the Quran, it adds an entirely new dimension of that same name.
Al-Azeez (Almighty) is usually paired with Al-Hakeem (The wise), or sometimes Al-Aleem (The All knowing).
In a few places in the Quran Al-Azeez is paired with Al-Raheem. 13 to be exact.
9 of th...
18
2
