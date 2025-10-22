Commentary

فَأَتَتْ بِهِ قَوْمَهَا تَحْمِلُهُ

"Then she came to her people carrying him." - 19:27

These words suggest that when Sayyidah Maryam (علیہا السلام) was comforted by the super-natural indications that Allah Ta` ala will protect her from disgrace, she took the newborn baby with her to her house. As to the time when she returned home after giving birth to the child, Ibn ` Asa' akir has narrated through Ibn ` Abbas ؓ that she returned home to her people forty days after the birth of the child i.e. after the completion of the period of Nifas (the bleeding period after the birth of a child). (Ruh ul-Ma` ani)

شَيْئًا فَرِ‌يًّا (Something grave indeed - 19:27). The word فَرِی in Arabic language means to cut or to split, and is used to describe a task where a great deal of cutting and chopping is involved. However, Abu Hayyan has said that the word فَرِی means anything having preposterous and extraordinary significance, and may be used both in good and in bad sense. In the present context it is used to describe something monstrous, hence translated in the text as 'something grave'. Generally this word is used for things which are known to be bad and corrupt in the extreme.