فَاَرسَلنَا اِلیھَا رُوحَنَا

"Then, We sent to her Our Spirit." - 19:17.

A majority of scholars hold the view that رُوح (Spirit) refers to Sayyidna Jibra'il (علیہ السلام) but some say that it refers to Sayyidna ` Isa (علیہ السلام) himself. Allah Ta` ala had placed before Sayyidah Maryam (علیہا السلام) the likeness of the son to be born to her. But the former version is more appropriate and is confirmed by the statement that follows.

فَتَمَثَّلَ لَھَا بَشَراً سَوِیَّا

"He took before her the form of a perfect human." - 19:17.

It is not given to a human being to see an angel in its real form, because he will be overwhelmed by fright at such an experience. This, indeed is, that happened to The Holy Prophet ﷺ in the cave of Hira' on his first encounter with Sayyidna Jibra'il (علیہ السلام) and again later on.

Sayyidna Jibra'il (علیہ السلام) appeared before Sayyidah Maryam (علیہا السلام) in the form of a man, so as not to frighten her. When Sayyidah Maryam (علیہا السلام) saw a man near her she became apprehensive of his intentions and said