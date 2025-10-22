Estás leyendo un tafsir para el grupo de versículos 11:45 hasta 11:47

Among those who were drowned in the great flood of Noah, was Kan‘an, Noah’s son. Noah wanted him to board his Ark, but he refused to do so out of sheer stubbornness. Then Noah prayed to God for his protection and the answer was that such questions should be avoided as showing a lack of understanding, on the part of Noah, of God’s plan. The fact is that God does not treat as redeemed the children of holy men or those who attach themselves to certain ‘holy men’, nor does He settle them in the Gardens of Paradise. God’s decisions regarding redemption are based purely on deeds and not on relationships, descent or group attachments. In this world, family relationships are of great importance. This will not be so in the Hereafter, there moral relationships outweigh all else. Noah’s flood had occurred in order that all divisions of human beings other than moral ones be abolished, and all doers of righteous deeds be saved by accommodating them in the Divine Ark, while the unrighteous were consigned to the merciless waves. There will be a repetition of such an event on Doomsday, only on a larger scale and to the uttermost degree.