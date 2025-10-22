Estás leyendo un tafsir para el grupo de versículos 11:42 hasta 11:44

On the occasion of Noah’s flood, a strange happening was to be seen: those who had taken refuge by climbing tall peaks were drowned, while those who boarded the Ark were safe, in spite of the fact that the boat had been tossed about on a terrible stormy sea. The reason for this was neither in the peaks themselves nor in the Ark itself. The reason was that this was a matter of God’s will. Had God’s command focussed on the peaks, they would have saved those who had taken refuge on them, while those who had boarded the Ark would have lost their lives. But on this occasion, God’s command focussed on the Ark. So, those who were on it were safe and those who sought refuge in other things were drowned. The system of ‘cause and effect’ in this world is only a veil; otherwise, whatever is happening happens by the direct orders of God. It is the test of a human being that he should be able to tear asunder the outward veil and see the reality; he should discover the divine powers working behind the screen of cause and effect.