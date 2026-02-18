Iniciar sesión
Contribuye a nuestra misión
Donar
Contribuye a nuestra misión
Donar
Iniciar sesión
Iniciar sesión
Seleccionar idioma
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Húd
27
11:27
فقال الملا الذين كفروا من قومه ما نراك الا بشرا مثلنا وما نراك اتبعك الا الذين هم اراذلنا بادي الراي وما نرى لكم علينا من فضل بل نظنكم كاذبين ٢٧
فَقَالَ ٱلْمَلَأُ ٱلَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا۟ مِن قَوْمِهِۦ مَا نَرَىٰكَ إِلَّا بَشَرًۭا مِّثْلَنَا وَمَا نَرَىٰكَ ٱتَّبَعَكَ إِلَّا ٱلَّذِينَ هُمْ أَرَاذِلُنَا بَادِىَ ٱلرَّأْىِ وَمَا نَرَىٰ لَكُمْ عَلَيْنَا مِن فَضْلٍۭ بَلْ نَظُنُّكُمْ كَـٰذِبِينَ ٢٧
فَقَالَ
ٱلۡمَلَأُ
ٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْ
مِن
قَوۡمِهِۦ
مَا
نَرَىٰكَ
إِلَّا
بَشَرٗا
مِّثۡلَنَا
وَمَا
نَرَىٰكَ
ٱتَّبَعَكَ
إِلَّا
ٱلَّذِينَ
هُمۡ
أَرَاذِلُنَا
بَادِيَ
ٱلرَّأۡيِ
وَمَا
نَرَىٰ
لَكُمۡ
عَلَيۡنَا
مِن
فَضۡلِۭ
بَلۡ
نَظُنُّكُمۡ
كَٰذِبِينَ
٢٧
Los líderes de los que se negaron a creer de su pueblo, dijeron: “No eres más que un mortal como nosotros, y solo te siguen los pobres y débiles de nuestro pueblo sin ninguna reflexión. No los creemos mejores que nosotros, sino que los consideramos mentirosos”.
Tafsires
Capas
Lecciones
Reflexiones.
Respuestas
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Español
Las reflexiones son perspectivas personales (revisadas por su calidad) y no deben tomarse como autorizadas.
Mustafa -
hace 2 años
·
Referencias
Aleya 11:27
Worldly success blinds man (52:35).
Through circumstance, the poor are the most humble.
Their hopes pinned to an unverifiable certainty in heaven.
Allah (swt) posits it is they who are indeed rich and provides us with psychological framework to pray for worldly success:
1) Your desire for the afterlife must always trump that of present earthly conditions.
2) If your love of this world surpasses it you are destined for hell.
3) The apparent po...
Ver más
1
1
القرآن تدبر وعمل
hace 16 semanas
·
Referencias
Aleya 11:27
قال علماؤنا: إنَّما كان ذلك لاستيلاء الرياسة على الأشراف، وصعوبة الانفكاك عنها، والأنفة من الانقياد للغير. والفقير خلي عن تلك الموانع؛ فهو سريع إلى الإجابة والانقياد، وهذا غالب أحوال أهل الدنيا. القرطبي:11/99.
السؤال: لماذا يقبل الحق أهل الفقر والمسكنة، ويرده أهل الرياسة والغنى غالبًا؟
وكان هذا جهلًا منهم؛ لأنهم عابوا نبي الله -صلى الله عليه وسلم- بما لا عيب فيه؛ لأن الأنبياء -صلوات الله وسلامه عليهم- إنَّما عليهم أن يأتوا بالبراهين والآيات، ولي...
Ver más
0
0
Tareq Abed
hace 5 años
·
Referencias
Aleya 11:62-63, 11:27-28
While responding to his people after them having rejected his Prophethood on the basis that he posses no virtue over them as far as status, Nuh AS responds:
'O my people! Consider if I stand on a clear proof from my Lord and He has blessed me with a mercy (i.e. Prophethood) from Him (rahmatan min ‘indih)'
Compare this with the response of Saleh (AS) to his people, who rejected him not on the basis of his social status (as proven in the previou...
Ver más
6
1
Leer más en QuranReflect
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran
Notes placeholders
close