25
11:25
ولقد ارسلنا نوحا الى قومه اني لكم نذير مبين ٢٥
وَلَقَدْ أَرْسَلْنَا نُوحًا إِلَىٰ قَوْمِهِۦٓ إِنِّى لَكُمْ نَذِيرٌۭ مُّبِينٌ ٢٥
وَلَقَدۡ
أَرۡسَلۡنَا
نُوحًا
إِلَىٰ
قَوۡمِهِۦٓ
إِنِّي
لَكُمۡ
نَذِيرٞ
مُّبِينٌ
٢٥
[Recuerda] que envié a Noé a su pueblo [y les dijo]: “He sido enviado para ustedes como un amonestador evidente,
Las reflexiones son perspectivas personales (revisadas por su calidad) y no deben tomarse como autorizadas.
Syaari Ab Rahman
hace 49 semanas
·
Referencias
Aleya 11:25-26, 7:46
JUZ 12
WHEN YOUR LIFE IS 'ALLAH-CENTRIC'
Standing alone
Facing the mighty armies of the greatest nations or
Facing all life’s challenges
You are never truly alone
Here are the timeless stories of The Prophets AS
And the elevated rank of As'habul A'raf
#Juz12
#Ramadhan
6
3
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
