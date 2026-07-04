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Translation
20:76
جنات عدن تجري من تحتها الانهار خالدين فيها وذالك جزاء من تزكى ٧٦
جَنَّـٰتُ عَدْنٍۢ تَجْرِى مِن تَحْتِهَا ٱلْأَنْهَـٰرُ خَـٰلِدِينَ فِيهَا ۚ وَذَٰلِكَ جَزَآءُ مَن تَزَكَّىٰ ٧٦
جَنَّٰتُ
عَدۡنٖ
تَجۡرِي
مِن
تَحۡتِهَا
ٱلۡأَنۡهَٰرُ
خَٰلِدِينَ
فِيهَاۚ
وَذَٰلِكَ
جَزَآءُ
مَن
تَزَكَّىٰ
٧٦
the Gardens of Eternity, under which rivers flow, where they will stay forever. That is the reward of those who purify themselves.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
20:76
جنات عدن تجري من تحتها الانهار خالدين فيها وذالك جزاء من تزكى ٧٦
جَنَّـٰتُ عَدْنٍۢ تَجْرِى مِن تَحْتِهَا ٱلْأَنْهَـٰرُ خَـٰلِدِينَ فِيهَا ۚ وَذَٰلِكَ جَزَآءُ مَن تَزَكَّىٰ ٧٦
جَنَّٰتُ
عَدۡنٖ
تَجۡرِي
مِن
تَحۡتِهَا
ٱلۡأَنۡهَٰرُ
خَٰلِدِينَ
فِيهَاۚ
وَذَٰلِكَ
جَزَآءُ
مَن
تَزَكَّىٰ
٧٦
the Gardens of Eternity, under which rivers flow, where they will stay forever. That is the reward of those who purify themselves.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections