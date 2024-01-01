Severe Torment for Him Who transgresses beyond bounds

Allah says: `Thus We do requite those who transgress beyond bounds and believe the Ayat of Allah in this world and in the Hereafter.'

لَّهُمْ عَذَابٌ فِى الْحَيَوةِ الدُّنْيَا وَلَعَذَابُ الاٌّخِرَةِ أَشَقُّ وَمَا لَهُم مِّنَ اللَّهِ مِن وَاقٍ

(For them is a torment in the life of this world, and certainly, harder is the torment of the Hereafter. And they have no defender or protector against Allah.) 13:34 Therefore Allah said,

وَلَعَذَابُ الاٌّخِرَةِ أَشَدُّ وَأَبْقَى

(and the torment of the Hereafter is far more severe and more lasting.) meaning: a more grievous and more painful penalty than of this world they will remain therein, they will abide forever in such torment. Allah's Messenger ﷺ said to both husband and wife who took an oath, when the husband accused his wife of committing illegal sexual intercourse:

«إِنَّ عَذَابَ الدُّنْيَا أَهْوَنُ مِنْ عَذَابِ الْآخِرَة»

(Verily, the torment of this worldly life is more insignificant, compared to the punishment of the Hereafter.)

أَفَلَمْ يَهْدِ لَهُمْ كَمْ أَهْلَكْنَا قَبْلَهُمْ مِّنَ الْقُرُونِ يَمْشُونَ فِى مَسَـكِنِهِمْ إِنَّ فِى ذَلِكَ لأَيَـتٍ لاٌّوْلِى النُّهَى