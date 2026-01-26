Prepare for a Transformative Ramadan 2026/1447AH
How you prepare for Ramadan and the intentions you carry into it, have a big impact on how much you benefit from this blessed month. Ramadan is unlike any other time: the month in which the Quran was revealed to awaken hearts and guide lives. Preparation begins before the month enters, so that when Ramadan departs, it leaves you renewed - carrying greater clarity, discipline, and closeness to Allah beyond its days.
Quran.com
invites you to begin preparing for the month with us!
Join the following activities:
Meaningful Memorization Challenge: Surah Al-Mulk
A guided Ramadan challenge focused on memorizing Surah Al-Mulk one ayah at a time, rooted in understanding and reflection, so participants finish Ramadan with a lasting, meaningful connection to the surah.
Goal-setting to stay on track
Set custom Quranic goals tailored to your Ramadan journey. Decide how much Quran you want to read over a specific time period and track your progress with ease. Stay motivated with streak tracking and make steady progress toward your goals!
Preparing Our Hearts for Ramadan
Enhance your spiritual and mental readiness with our Learning Plan, Preparing Our Hearts for Ramadan. Start today and make the most of the blessed days ahead. This revised program is based on last year's highly-rated course, enriched with additional insights and reflections to help you approach Ramadan with a rejuvenated focus.
What You'll Gain:
- Self-development tips.
- Quranic reflections to inspire mindfulness and intention-setting.
- Actionable tips to create a fulfilling Ramadan routine.
Reviews from readers who completed this Learning Plan:
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “Mashallah,this learning plan not just helpful but it is extremely a helpful source for me to prepare myself for upcoming ramadhan. All the 9 day topics teach me lots of thing and made me reflect on my state of imaan.I hope i will gain more knowledge in the month of ramadhan. Ameen insyaallah. Thank you Quran.com!!”
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “The plan was very transformative. I pray Allah SW will bless me with the ability to implement most, if not all of the recommendations in order to adequately prepare for Ramadan, spiritually, intellectually, and morally grow during this period, and continue to improve in these areas even after Ramadan In Shaa Allah.”
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “This made me to read Qur'an with meaning and reflect upon it. And the author talked about increasing iman, giving up the sins and also he talked about how to be in the month of ramadhan and how to prepare for it from the month of shaban.”
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “I LOVED this is was very insightful and i learnt a lot”
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “SubhanAllah, I have learned many topics and truly built a greater understanding of the Quran and faith. Wallahi, there is an activity mentioned here and I will perform it.”
Mindful Fasting: A Ramadan Learning Plan
Discover the beauty of fasting beyond abstention with Mindful Fasting, a unique Learning Plan designed to help you:
- Reflect on the deeper purpose of fasting.
- Gain Quranic insights into patience, gratitude, and self-control.
- Deepen your connection with Allah through intentional practices.
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “This lesson was amazing and helped me get a better understanding about what taqwa even means and how to implicate it in my daily life”
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “Alhamdulillah, it was very insightful, thought provoking, transformative. May Allah grant us the power to apply the principles into our lives. Aameen.”
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ "This learning plan was absolutely amazing! I'm left speechless by the profound impact it had on me, especially during fasting times. As Muslims, we must constantly remind ourselves to be mindful of Allah, and during Ramadan, we need to be extra vigilant about our actions to ensure our fasts are accepted."
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “I'm deeply grateful for this entire plan. I wanted to learn more, but it ended all too soon - each word was like a delicate flower on a branch.”
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “Thank you for sharing this masterpiece. May Allah reward you with Jannah for your efforts.”
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “It has been the best few thousand of words that has ever passed infront of my eyes . I could not be more grateful that there are resources like this that anyone can reach at anytime and get an insight of such deep and personal queries. Thank you so much and huge respect for the writer.”
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “I loved it!!! Continue on just like that! I especially liked that it was a short and approachable learning plan that still held onto so much substance in each lesson, as well as how important and applicable it was during Ramadan where our purpose of fasting is to gain Taqwa. A topic of the Qur'an that's not talked about as much as it needs to be! Alhamdulillah. I think such a learning plan like this could easily be shared with friends as well without being overwhelming, and I love the tips that wrapped it up so nicely at the end! Thank you so much! /Fatima”
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “I have learned there is much more deeper meaning to the holy month of Ramadan. it was very educating.”
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “The simplicity and clarity of the explanations eased the understanding process..this was truly knowledgable”
Ramadan Ready Challenge on QuranReflect
Preparing for Ramadan does not begin with the only gearing up for the first fast, it begins with readiness of the heart.
The Ramadan Ready Challenge invites you to share your best advice, insight, or reflection on how to truly prepare for Ramadan, spiritually, mentally, and practically.
This reflection challenge is led by Shaykh Hammad Fahim
, guiding us toward intentional, Quran-centered preparation for the blessed month.
✏️ How to participate
- Post your reflection on QuranReflect
- Share sincere, practical guidance on getting Ramadan ready
- Reflect on what helps the heart receive the Quran more fully
🏆 Featured Reflections
The most impactful reflections will be featured and shared during the Reflection Retreat Live Podoct on February 14th 2026, insha'Allah.
Your reflection may help hearts enter Ramadan with clarity, intention, and hope.
(Already have a Quran.com account? Sign in with the same email to link your accounts.)
Download the QuranReflect app on the App Store or Google Play Store, or simply visit QuranReflect.com
QuranReflect is free, non-profit and has no ads.
Share the Month of the Quran! Visit 'What Is Ramadan?'
For those unfamiliar with Ramadan, we've created a page to explore the question “What is Ramadan?” in a simple and inspiring way. This page highlights the significance of Ramadan and its profound connection to the Quran. Share it with your friends and loved ones to invite them to experience the beauty and blessings of this sacred month.
Explore Additional Beneficial Features!
Discover additional features on Quran.com to make your Ramadan journey more enriching. You can take personalized notes at the ayah level to capture your reflections and thoughts, read tafsir (commentary) to deepen your understanding of the Quran, and explore reflections shared by others for inspiration.
Check at the ayah-level for these additional features.
With more features like bookmarking, audio recitations, and a powerful search tool, we hope Quran.com can help you deeply connect with the Quran in Ramadan and beyond, insha'Allah!
May You Build a Deep and Profound Connection with the Quran This Ramadan
May Allah make this Ramadan a time of profound growth, deep reflection, and meaningful connection with the Quran. Start preparing today and join us on this transformative journey.
Support Quran.Foundation ❤️
We remain committed to our mission to empower every human being to benefit from the Quran. The modern technology and human talent needed to accomplish our mission requires resources. Monthly donations help us retain top talent and sustain operations so we focus less on fundraising and more on creating impact. To learn more and donate, visit: donate.quran.foundation