Privacy Policy

The Quran.Foundation (which includes Quran.com) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that strives to empower every human being to benefit from the Quran. Quran.Foundation values and respects the privacy of all of our users.
We collect certain personal information from users who choose to create an account on Quran.com. This information may include:
Email Address: We collect your email address to facilitate the account creation process and for communication purposes related to your account, including account recovery and security notifications.
We use the personal information we collect for the following purposes:
We collect information that your browser sends whenever you visit our Service (“Log Data”). This Log Data may include information such as your computer’s Internet Protocol (“IP”) address, browser type, browser version, the pages of our Service that you visit, the time and date of your visit, the time spent on those pages and other statistics.
We may use your email address to send you important updates, newsletters, or notifications related to our services, content, etc. You will have the ability to unsubscribe from these communications at any time.
The right to access: You have the right to request the Quran Foundation for copies of your personal data. We may charge you a small fee for this service.
The right to rectification: You have the right to request that the Quran Foundation correct any information you believe is inaccurate. You also have the right to request the Quran Foundation to complete the information you believe is incomplete.
The right to erasure: You have the right to request that the Quran Foundation erase your personal data, under certain conditions.
The right to restrict processing: You have the right to request that the Quran Foundation restrict the processing of your personal data, under certain conditions.
The right to object to processing: You have the right to object to the Quran Foundation’s processing of your personal data, under certain conditions.
The right to data portability: You have the right to request that the Quran Foundation transfer the data that we have collected to another organization, or directly to you, under certain conditions.
We take appropriate measures to protect your personal information from unauthorized access, alteration, disclosure, or destruction. We use industry-standard security protocols and employ physical, electronic, and managerial safeguards to ensure the confidentiality and integrity of your data.
We do not sell, trade, or rent your personal information to third parties.
We use Google Analytics for ensuring that the site continues to work as expected and for knowing which features to prioritize working on, etc. This information is anonymous and we don’t trace it back to any particular individual.
To ensure your privacy and control over your personal information, we provide a straightforward account deletion process. When you choose to delete your account, all associated personal data will be automatically and permanently removed from our systems. You can initiate the account deletion by accessing your profile page. Once the deletion is initiated, your personal data will be securely deleted from our servers within a reasonable timeframe.
Quran.com employs cookies to enhance your browsing experience, provide personalized content, and analyze website traffic. By accessing and using our website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with this Privacy Policy.
If you have any questions, concerns, or requests regarding this Privacy Policy or the handling of your personal information, please contact us here. By using our website, you acknowledge that you have read and understood this Privacy Policy and consent to the collection, use, and disclosure of your personal information as described.