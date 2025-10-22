47:26
ذالك بانهم قالوا للذين كرهوا ما نزل الله سنطيعكم في بعض الامر والله يعلم اسرارهم ٢٦
ذَٰلِكَ بِأَنَّهُمْ قَالُوا۟ لِلَّذِينَ كَرِهُوا۟ مَا نَزَّلَ ٱللَّهُ سَنُطِيعُكُمْ فِى بَعْضِ ٱلْأَمْرِ ۖ وَٱللَّهُ يَعْلَمُ إِسْرَارَهُمْ ٢٦

٢٦

That is because they said ˹privately˺ to those who ˹also˺ detest what Allah has revealed, “We will obey you in some matters.”1 But Allah ˹fully˺ knows what they are hiding.
