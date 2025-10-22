Sign in
Settings
Translation
Reading
47:25
ان الذين ارتدوا على ادبارهم من بعد ما تبين لهم الهدى الشيطان سول لهم واملى لهم ٢٥
إِنَّ ٱلَّذِينَ ٱرْتَدُّوا۟ عَلَىٰٓ أَدْبَـٰرِهِم مِّنۢ بَعْدِ مَا تَبَيَّنَ لَهُمُ ٱلْهُدَى ۙ ٱلشَّيْطَـٰنُ سَوَّلَ لَهُمْ وَأَمْلَىٰ لَهُمْ ٢٥
إِنَّ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ٱرۡتَدُّواْ
عَلَىٰٓ
أَدۡبَٰرِهِم
مِّنۢ
بَعۡدِ
مَا
تَبَيَّنَ
لَهُمُ
ٱلۡهُدَى
ٱلشَّيۡطَٰنُ
سَوَّلَ
لَهُمۡ
وَأَمۡلَىٰ
لَهُمۡ
٢٥
Indeed, those who relapse ˹into disbelief˺ after ˹true˺ guidance has become clear to them, ˹it is˺ Satan ˹that˺ has tempted them, luring them with false hopes.
Notes placeholders
close