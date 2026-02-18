Sign in
Contribute to our mission
Donate
Contribute to our mission
Donate
Sign in
Sign in
Select Language
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Translation
47:2
والذين امنوا وعملوا الصالحات وامنوا بما نزل على محمد وهو الحق من ربهم كفر عنهم سيياتهم واصلح بالهم ٢
وَٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ وَعَمِلُوا۟ ٱلصَّـٰلِحَـٰتِ وَءَامَنُوا۟ بِمَا نُزِّلَ عَلَىٰ مُحَمَّدٍۢ وَهُوَ ٱلْحَقُّ مِن رَّبِّهِمْ ۙ كَفَّرَ عَنْهُمْ سَيِّـَٔاتِهِمْ وَأَصْلَحَ بَالَهُمْ ٢
وَٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
وَعَمِلُواْ
ٱلصَّٰلِحَٰتِ
وَءَامَنُواْ
بِمَا
نُزِّلَ
عَلَىٰ
مُحَمَّدٖ
وَهُوَ
ٱلۡحَقُّ
مِن
رَّبِّهِمۡ
كَفَّرَ
عَنۡهُمۡ
سَيِّـَٔاتِهِمۡ
وَأَصۡلَحَ
بَالَهُمۡ
٢
As for those who believe, do good, and have faith in what has been revealed to Muḥammad—which is the truth from their Lord—He will absolve them of their sins and improve their condition.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
Notes placeholders
close