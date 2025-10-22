Sign in
47:19
فاعلم انه لا الاه الا الله واستغفر لذنبك وللمومنين والمومنات والله يعلم متقلبكم ومثواكم ١٩
فَٱعْلَمْ أَنَّهُۥ لَآ إِلَـٰهَ إِلَّا ٱللَّهُ وَٱسْتَغْفِرْ لِذَنۢبِكَ وَلِلْمُؤْمِنِينَ وَٱلْمُؤْمِنَـٰتِ ۗ وَٱللَّهُ يَعْلَمُ مُتَقَلَّبَكُمْ وَمَثْوَىٰكُمْ ١٩
فَٱعۡلَمۡ
أَنَّهُۥ
لَآ
إِلَٰهَ
إِلَّا
ٱللَّهُ
وَٱسۡتَغۡفِرۡ
لِذَنۢبِكَ
وَلِلۡمُؤۡمِنِينَ
وَٱلۡمُؤۡمِنَٰتِۗ
وَٱللَّهُ
يَعۡلَمُ
مُتَقَلَّبَكُمۡ
وَمَثۡوَىٰكُمۡ
١٩
So, know ˹well, O Prophet,˺ that there is no god ˹worthy of worship˺ except Allah. And seek forgiveness for your shortcomings
1
and for ˹the sins of˺ the believing men and women. For Allah ˹fully˺ knows your movements and places of rest ˹O people˺.
