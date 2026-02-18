Sign in
Sign in
Select Language

Muhammad

.47

Muhammad

047

In the Name of Allah—the Most Compassionate, Most Merciful
47:1
الذين كفروا وصدوا عن سبيل الله اضل اعمالهم ١
ٱلَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا۟ وَصَدُّوا۟ عَن سَبِيلِ ٱللَّهِ أَضَلَّ أَعْمَـٰلَهُمْ ١

١

Those who disbelieve and hinder ˹others˺ from the Way of Allah, He will render their deeds void.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
Notes placeholders