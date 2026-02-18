Sign in
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Translation
19:12
يا يحيى خذ الكتاب بقوة واتيناه الحكم صبيا ١٢
يَـٰيَحْيَىٰ خُذِ ٱلْكِتَـٰبَ بِقُوَّةٍۢ ۖ وَءَاتَيْنَـٰهُ ٱلْحُكْمَ صَبِيًّۭا ١٢
يَٰيَحۡيَىٰ
خُذِ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبَ
بِقُوَّةٖۖ
وَءَاتَيۡنَٰهُ
ٱلۡحُكۡمَ
صَبِيّٗا
١٢
˹It was later said,˺ “O John! Hold firmly to the Scriptures.” And We granted him wisdom while ˹he was still˺ a child,
