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Translation
19:10
قال رب اجعل لي اية قال ايتك الا تكلم الناس ثلاث ليال سويا ١٠
قَالَ رَبِّ ٱجْعَل لِّىٓ ءَايَةًۭ ۚ قَالَ ءَايَتُكَ أَلَّا تُكَلِّمَ ٱلنَّاسَ ثَلَـٰثَ لَيَالٍۢ سَوِيًّۭا ١٠
قَالَ
رَبِّ
ٱجۡعَل
لِّيٓ
ءَايَةٗۖ
قَالَ
ءَايَتُكَ
أَلَّا
تُكَلِّمَ
ٱلنَّاسَ
ثَلَٰثَ
لَيَالٖ
سَوِيّٗا
١٠
Zachariah said, “My Lord! Grant me a sign.” He responded, “Your sign is that you will not ˹be able to˺ speak to people for three nights, despite being healthy.”
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