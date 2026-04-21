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19:10
قال رب اجعل لي اية قال ايتك الا تكلم الناس ثلاث ليال سويا ١٠
قَالَ رَبِّ ٱجْعَل لِّىٓ ءَايَةًۭ ۚ قَالَ ءَايَتُكَ أَلَّا تُكَلِّمَ ٱلنَّاسَ ثَلَـٰثَ لَيَالٍۢ سَوِيًّۭا ١٠

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Zachariah said, “My Lord! Grant me a sign.” He responded, “Your sign is that you will not ˹be able to˺ speak to people for three nights, despite being healthy.”
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